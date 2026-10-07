Police believe a missing 21-year-old Christchurch father is "no longer alive" as they continue the search for him.

Officers investigating the disappearance of Braydon Hepworth carried out several search warrants in Christchurch on Thursday.

Braydon was last seen on September 3 at a service station in Linwood. Photo: Supplied

They also said there are people in the community who know what has happened to him.

The 21-year-old's was last seen at the Linwood Z Energy service station on September 3.

Detective Inspector Scott Anderson said on Thursday police searched properties in Linwood and Edgeware in relation to the disappearance.

"Our inquiries to date suggest Braydon is no longer alive.

“We are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have information in relation to Braydon’s disappearance.

“Any information, no matter how small, could be a piece of the puzzle we need to locate Mr Hepworth.”

Police were unable at this time to share details about what they may have found during the search warrants.

As part of the investigation police conducted a scene examination last week at his last known address on England St in Linwood.

Anderson confirmed police no longer believe Hepworth is alive, but says someone in the community knows what has happened to him.

"We know there are people in the community that know what has happened to Braydon and request that they come forward with information.

"Braydon is a father and a son and police are determined to get answers for Braydon's family."

Anderson appealed to anyone who may have information in relation to Hepworth's disappearance.

"Any information, no matter how small, could be a piece of the puzzle we need to locate Mr Hepworth."

Police were unable to share details on the findings of the search warrants.

Information could be provided to police online at 105.police.govt.nz or by calling 105. People should use the reference number 260918/8420.

Information could also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 0800 555 111 or online at Crime Stoppers New Zealand.