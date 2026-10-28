Fire rips through the former Glamis Hospital on November 14, 2025.

One of the instigators behind five arsons across Dunedin under cover of darkness has shown "little motivation" for change and still poses a threat to the community, the Court has heard.

Andrew Magnus Healey, 49, appeared before Judge David Robinson for sentencing in the Dunedin District Court on Wednesday.

He was guilty of two charges of arson (danger to life) and three charges of arson (property).

In sentencing Healey to four years and six months' imprisonment, Judge Robinson said the man had an “entrenched” history of offending and showed little signs of the required motivation for behavioural change.

The sentence has a minimum non-parole period of two years and three months.

While Healey had written a letter indicating remorse, Judge Robinson said the letter was “entirely inconsistent” with his behaviour during the pre-sentence report, where he “minimised his culpability”.

Healey posed a “risk" to the community, Judge Robinson said.

The summary of facts said Healey and two accomplices travelled to Montpelier St in Healey’s car, although Healey was not the driver, on November 14, 2025.

In the early hours of the morning, under cover of darkness, the defendants entered the derelict Glamis Hospital in Montpellier St.

One of the accomplices gave Healey a lighter and stood back as lookout while Healey, using accelerant, set fire to discarded items, which caused the building to ignite.

The trio fled the scene and made no attempt to alert occupants of neighbouring properties.

They watched the fire from a nearby park. The fire spread throughout much of the building before fire crews extinguished it.

After the fire, the trio drove to Tomahawk Rd, Ocean Grove.

They found a nearby Port-a-loo, which Healey set fire to. The event and the trio’s escape was captured on CCTV.

A couple of days later, the trio were involved in setting fire to a building on Harrow St, which was so badly damaged that demolition was the likely outcome. Healey again instigated the fire and did not inform neighbours of the risk.

After the Harrow St fire, the trio drove to 23 Lees St, a single-story residential house. While the property was not occupied, three of the neighbouring properties were all occupied at the time.

The driver stayed in the vehicle, while Healey and the other accomplice three Molotov cocktails at the building.

One bounced off the building and did not ignite, the other went through a front window and immediately ignited.

Healey and the other person clambered into the car, with the driver, who took them to Kensington Oval, where they watched the fires.

Fire crews who attended the event found the structural damage to be significant, and full demolition a likely outcome.

On the morning of the Lees St fire, the trio drove to a carpark near the Otago Pistol Club.

After parking the car, Healey and the other accomplice walked to a wooded area, whereby Healey, using accelerant, a rolled-up newspaper with black duct tape wrapped around it, set fire to several trees and vegetation.

A passing driver alerted the fire service, and crews were able to extinguish the fire.

The trio had driven away by this point, but this was captured on CCTV.

On November 19, 2025, Healey was arrested at his home after a search warrant was executed.

During the sentencing the court was told of Healey’s “troubled” background, including the fact his brother was badly burnt in a fire.

Judge Robinson acknowledged the event must have been traumatic, “seeing the effects of fire would surely alert you to its ability to cause widespread harm”.

Judge Robinson nonetheless granted Healey a 5% discount for background, but noted his history of “multiple offences” and the “absence of explanation”.