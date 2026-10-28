More details have emerged over the alleged murder of an elderly woman in Canterbury earlier this year.

It can now be revealed the 19-year-old charged with the Burnham murder of Jean Edith Seyb, 90, is her grandson Lyndon Jack Seyb King.

He is also charged with assaulting his mother, Marion Seyb, and sister, Portia King, at a Burnham School Rd property in January.

Suppression orders preventing the names of King, his grandmother, mother and sister from being published were lifted on Tuesday after a hearing in the High Court at Christchurch, the New Zealand Herald reported.

Emergency services were called to the family home on Burnham School Rd just after 3am on January 27 after a report of disorder.

Police located the body of Jean Seyb and King was arrested soon after.

Marion Seyb and King’s father, Matthew, are the former owners of Burnham’s Lone Goat Vineyard.

They took over over the original Giesen vineyard which was established more than 30 years ago in 2007.

The business, situated next door to the home where the alleged murder and assault happened, went into liquidation in January 2022.

Justice Cameron Mander remanded King in custody until his next court appearance in December.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and a trial date has been set for 2027.

A private funeral was held for Seyb, described as “dearly loved wife” of the late Bill.

She was also a “dearly loved mum and mother-in-law” and “a cherished Gran”.

- Allied Media