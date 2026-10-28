The Defence Force (NZDF) is aiming to experiment with flying drones in swarms.

Drone swarms are being used in surveillance, combat and logistics, including in Ukraine and Gaza, sparking global demand that is expected to quadruple in short order from over $1.5 billion last year.

The NZDF has put out a tender asking for a "limited quantity" of drones that can be coordinated by a single operator.

AI-powered swarm control systems allow a single operator to command dozens or hundreds of networked drones simultaneously.

The NZDF tender said it wanted the drones for assessment and experimenting with.

"It is not intended for operational use or large-scale fleet deployment."

Australia is aiming to launch swarms of aerial drones from its underwater Ghost Shark drone via a launcher it pokes above the sea surface.

Also, US company Shield AI has just done a deal to pair its swarming Hivemind mission autonomy software into "loitering" strike drones called OWLS and made in Perth.

New Zealand is set on a path to try to achieve interchangeability with Australia on defence in less than a decade.