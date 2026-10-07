Women's Refuge says stricter emergency housing requirements are putting victims of domestic violence at risk.

The 2024 policy changes introduced stricter eligibility criteria and ongoing requirements to prove their need and demonstrate attempts to secure other housing.

The changes also removed the requirement to consider whether denying emergency accommodation would "worsen the applicant's position" - which for people experiencing domestic violence could create significant additional barriers to accessing safety.

A new report draws on the experiences of 338 survey respondents - 290 of them had dependent children with them in emergency or transitional housing. The majority were separated from their perpetrators, and many had attempted separation more than once.

It is estimated women make up around half of all people experiencing homelessness - the latest census put the figure at 57,000.

The report noted victims fleeing abuse were often dealing with ongoing threats, relocation, financial hardship and the extra administration work that came with it.

And the period immediately after leaving an abusive partner was widely recognised as the highest-risk time for injury or death.

More than 30% of respondents who had used emergency or transitional housing said violence had compromised their access to online accounts, and a quarter said they could not access important documents, which made it difficult to prove eligibility for housing.

Dr Sophie Beaumont, a research and development advisor at Women's Refuge, was one of the lead authors on the paper.

"Abuse can leave victims without access to money, without access to their bank accounts, to their identification, important documents, transport, support networks - all of these things are kind of implicated in the new requirements to this policy," she said.

And 65% of Women's Refuge clients across the country reported perpetrators damaging property as a form of intimidation.

A history of property damage and possible evictions - even caused by a perpetrator's violence - could also result in housing being denied.

People who failed to meet ongoing requirements could be evicted and barred from emergency accommodation for 13 weeks, which the refuge said could put vulnerable victims at risk.

Ministry of Social Development (MSD) group general manager for enablement, Karen Hocking, said in current policy, if someone left their housing due to family violence, they would not be considered to have contributed to their immediate emergency housing need and would therefore not be refused emergency housing on that basis.

"We would be extremely concerned if someone was declined emergency housing support for this reason, and would be happy to look into any case that was raised with us."

For more specialised support, MSD could refer people to Women's Refuge or a transitional housing provider.

"Supporting people who are seeking to leave abusive relationships is a long-standing part of the Ministry's work programme. The 1 July 2026 to 30 June 2027 financial year included an investment of $200 million in family and sexual violence prevention and response initiatives. We are the major funder of 54 women's refuges nationwide, providing over $42 million this financial year."

Associate Minister of Housing Tama Potaka. Photo: RNZ

Safe homes for families with children 'a priority' for govt

Associate Minister of Housing Tama Potaka said the government had prioritised getting children and their families out of emergency housing motels and into safe, stable homes.

"For women and children escaping family violence, access to safe accommodation and support is particularly important," he said in a statement.

He acknowledged the concerns raised by Women's Refuge, and reiterated MSD's point that leaving home because of family violence did not mean someone had caused or contributed to their own need for emergency housing.

However, emergency housing was not an ideal response to family harm situations, he said - and temporary housing or refuge accommodation would be offered where possible.

By the end of August this year, 1143 households and 2451 children had been provided social housing through Priority One (a programme which moved families with children living in motels for 12 weeks or more to the top of the list for social housing) since the scheme began in May 2024.

"If there are suggestions people especially wāhine and tamariki seeking housing assistance as part of getting away from violence, have been denied assistance because of that violence, this should be escalated immediately through MSD," Potaka said.

Where to get help: Family Violence

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.