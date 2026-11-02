Police are investigating an alleged serious assault at a Balclutha campground that left the victim “incredibly shaken”.

A large police presence was visible at the Balclutha Motor Camp, in Charlotte St, including a police tent and people in boiler suits.

Balclutha area response manager Senior Sergeant Robin Hutton said police were notified about the “alleged serious assault” at the campground about 2.25pm on Sunday.

“The victim was not physically injured, however is incredibly shaken.

“We are offering the necessary support.”

A scene guard was put in place overnight and a scene examination was taking place on Monday.

Emergency services attend the scene of an alleged serious assault at the Balclutha Motor Camp, in Charlotte St. Photo: Nick Brook

Residents could expect to see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days as inquiries continued, Snr Sgt Hutton said.

The manager of the campground told the Otago Daily Times he had been asked not to comment because there was an ongoing police investigation.

A police tent could be seen next to a caravan at the campground.

Areas were marked with police tape and people in boiler suits were seen on site.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz

— additional reporting Nick Brook