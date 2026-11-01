A person was taken to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries after a controlled burn “exploded” as it was being lit.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said they were called to the scene, on State Highway 8 at Millers Flat, about 3.30pm on Sunday.

When crews arrived, they found a small fire in an incinerator.

A controlled burn-off had “exploded”.

“They were lighting a controlled burn and it’s exploded as they lit it.”

The fire was not out of control but one person was injured.

Crews from Millers Flat and Roxburgh stations assisted Hato Hone St John before departing about 4.45pm.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they sent an ambulance and a first response unit to the scene.

They treated one person who was transported to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz