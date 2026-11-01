Greens co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick says the National Party's attacks on her in the election campaign amount to "nasty" hysterical cyber-bullying.

The National Party has repeatedly claimed Swarbrick would be finance minister if the government loses power.

According to an RNZ count, 37 of the party's 94 Instagram posts over the last six days feature the Greens or Chloe Swarbrick.

"lt's a pretty bizarre situation when I guess I'm effectively being cyber-bullied by the most powerful people in the country," Swarbrick told Morning Report.

"Very clearly, the National Party are hysterical, and they are throwing haymakers on the way down."

Swarbrick said she was more interested in debating policy, including the party's policy of a wealth tax.

Swarbrick said it was "100%" reasonable to debate her aim to be finance minister, and she had already challenged National's finance spokesperson Nicola Willis to a "good, clean" debate.

She said the attacks on her were now no longer just in social media platforms, but in every interview, with the Prime Minister "hammering" it in every speech.

"They are not talking about the substance of what we are proposing, they just keep trying to paint me a bogeyman."

National's campaign manager, Simeon Brown, declined Morning Report's request for an interview.