A Learjet 60 with nine people on board has crashed in a residential area near Cresthaven, Florida, killing all nine people on board, the US Federal Aviation Administration said.

The aircraft crashed about 12:50pm on Sunday (local time), according to a social media post from Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who called the incident a "horrific tragedy."

The plane took off from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was headed to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas, the FAA said in a statement, adding that the National Transportation Safety Board was investigating the incident.