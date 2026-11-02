The Presbyterian Church says a late minister revealed as a child sex abuser once lived in Dunedin and “may have been involved” with students at the city’s churches.

The late David Wentworth Pimm lived in Dunedin between 1959-1961 and served in communities across Otago and Southland over his more than 40 years in the church’s ministry.

Now the Presbyterian Church of Aotearoa New Zealand (PCANZ), who named Pimm as a child sex abuser on Monday morning, is apologising for the harm caused to victims.

PCANZ assembly executive secretary Rev Erin Pendreigh said the church deeply regretted Pimm’s actions and the deep harm he caused.

“Currently the church is working with three victims of Pimm’s historic abuse and from information we have received believe there to be more.

“As Pimm died in 2014, the church cannot take disciplinary steps against him.”

Rev Pendreigh said she could not stress enough to anyone who was abused by Pimm that it was not their fault, and that they were let down by the church.

“If you spoke up and were not believed or silenced, or asked to forgive, that was terribly wrong and we are truly sorry.”

The church released information about Pimm’s service as a minister between 1955-2003.

Originally from Mataura Presbytery, Pimm studied to become a home missionary and was issued a Presbyterial Certificate by the Mataura Presbytery in August 1955.

He lived in Dunedin where he attended the Theological Hall from 1959 to 1961 for ministry training.

During this time, Pimm “may have been involved in student supply in local churches”, the church said.

His first parish after completing his training at the was in Fortrose, Southland, where he was based from December 1961 to December 1965.

“He might have had some involvement in children’s activities in neighbouring parishes in Southland.”

Pimm later served at a number of parishes for short periods as an itinerant minister between 1978-1981.

The church said it did not know the precise dates, but estimated Pimm served in Lauder, Central Otago, from December 1979 to at least March 1980; Kelso, West Otago, between mid-April and July 1980; and Riverside, Southland, in August 1980.

Pimm retired to the Knox Presbyterian Church, Feilding, in 2003.

Rev Pendreigh urged all who were harmed by Pimm as part of their involvement with the church to make contact.

“We are ready to listen, to begin redress when you are ready.

“You will be treated with respect and care.

“We can’t take away this betrayal, but we can through our survivor-centred redress try to help in ways that are important for each survivor.

“Our focus now is on being accountable and transparent.”

tim.scott@odt.co.nz