Urinating man arrested for indecent exposure

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A man has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself and urinating in front of passerbys on a busy Dunedin street.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called by members of the public who witnessed the act in Frederick St at 2.30pm.
When police arrived, a 44-year-old man was arrested.
He was charged with performing an indecent act in public and will appear in Dunedin District Court on April 30.