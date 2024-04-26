Urinating man arrested for indecent exposure

A man has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself and urinating in front of passerbys on a busy Dunedin street.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called by members of the public who witnessed the act in Frederick St at 2.30pm.

When police arrived, a 44-year-old man was arrested.

He was charged with performing an indecent act in public and will appear in Dunedin District Court on April 30.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz