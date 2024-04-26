Dunedin paintballers spark armed police response

Police officers near the Green Island Rugby Club after a false alarm caused by a pair playing paintball at a paintball range. Photo: Peter McIntosh

A pair of paintballers prompted an armed offenders squad callout and large police presence in the area this afternoon.

Numerous police officers and vehicles could be seen in Green Island around Carnforth and Christie Sts about 3pm today, with the armed offenders and dog squads both present.

A police spokesman said they received a report at 2.30pm of two men ‘‘acting suspiciously,’’ while walking behind a building around the area.

Police were called to the scene and AOS arrived.

‘‘Long story short, it was just a couple of people off to play paintball,’’ the spokesman said.

The callout was near Combat Zone Paintball in Christie St.

One police car could be seen driving down the driveway at 3pm.

