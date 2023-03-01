Injured crew member rescued 630km from land

The Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter helped pluck an injured crew member from a long-line fishing vessel after a medical emergency happened while 630km from land.

A Maritime New Zealand spokesman said the fishing ship first sought medical advice on Monday while it was off the coast of New Zealand.

Yesterday, the Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter flew 232km, retrieved the crew member and took him to Dunedin Hospital, the spokesman said.

Helicopters Otago commercial operations manager Kevin Gale said the rescue helicopter sprang into action from its Mosgiel air base about 8am.

Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter staff use a winch to rescue a crew member from a fishing vessel, after a medical emergency happened while at sea. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The journey took the crew about 80 minutes each way, flying due east from Dunedin.

When they arrived they winched a paramedic down to retrieve the stricken crew member on a stretcher, a scenario they were well rehearsed for.

The mission was very straightforward and they could not have asked for better conditions as there had been calm seas and clear weather.

Over the years, the rescue helicopter had done several such off-shore rescues, but the number tended to vary quite dramatically and some years could see 10, others none, Mr Gale said.

