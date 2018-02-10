Inked in memory of Amber-Rose

Amber-Rose Rush (R) and her mother Lisa Ann.

Grieving family members of Dunedin teen Amber-Rose Rush have been getting tribute tattoos to the 16-year-old as they prepare to farewell the ‘‘bright and bubbly girl’’ today.

Amber-Rose (16) was found dead at her Corstorphine home a week ago. A 30-year-old medical professional has been charged with her murder.

Amber’s brother, Jayden (18), told the Weekend Herald Amber had a tattoo made, featuring a bird and flowers, before her death.

‘‘Amber said the bird symbolised freedom. It was like a bird with flowers. So my mother and sister had the exact same tattoo done two days ago.

‘‘My bird is being drawn up as a phoenix.’’

Jayden described the days since his sister’s death as ‘‘rough’’, remembering her as a very special member of his family.

‘‘Amber had such a contagious smile,’’ he said. ‘‘Everyone who met her always mentions her smile.’’

Amber-Rose’s mother, Lisa Ann Rush, and her partner are moving into a new home this weekend.

‘‘It was too hard for my mum and all of us to stay there. It’s a constant reminder of what happened that night,’’ Jayden said.

Amber-Rose will be farewelled today at Hope and Sons Chapel in Andersons Bay Rd at 12.30pm.

Mourners have been urged to wear coloured clothing.

Police this week found an ‘‘item of interest’’ at Blackhead quarry, which is 4km from Amber-Rose’s Clermiston Ave home.

Earlier this week, police asked anyone who was at the quarry or beach area between 11.30pm on Friday, February 2 and 12.30am on the Saturday, to contact them.

The man charged over Amber-Rose’s death has interim name suppression and is remanded in custody by consent until he appears in the High Court on February 20.