Internet out for hundreds in North East Valley

An equipment failure in North East Valley has left over 300 homes without internet for much of the day.

At about 3.30pm on Monday, Chorus were alerted to an outage affecting the North East Valley and Ōpoho areas.

By Tuesday morning, about 300 homes were without internet.

A Chorus spokeswoman said their technicians discovered an equipment failure at the local exchange.

She said their technicians had been working on fixing the fault and the internet would be restored this afternoon.

"Chorus sincerely apologises to affected customers for the inconvenience caused by the outage," she said.

