Interpreter service being set up

Joy Gunn

The need for face-to-face interpreter support for former refugees and other new migrants is behind the establishment of a new interpreter service in the city.

The pilot scheme, to enable people to more easily access community services, is being funded by the Dunedin City Council and co-ordinated by the Southern DHB.

The service is expected to start later this month.

DCC community development and events manager Joy Gunn said that language issues were a significant barrier to former refugees settling well and feeling part of the community.

‘‘There are more than 400 former refugees already in Dunedin, and around 180 more expected each year,’’ Ms Gunn said.

‘‘The interpreting service aims to support these newcomers to Dunedin to access community services.’’

Red Cross provides support services for up to 12 months after a refugee is settled, but issues can come up after that which require additional support.

And while central government provides funding for English language classes, there is no funding for access to community services, such as legal, immigration and budget advice.

‘‘Many of the social agencies in the city have had situations where extra interpreter support would have made a big difference.’’

Since the beginning of the refugee resettlement in Dunedin, the Southern DHB has been providing an interpreter service for health providers, so this new service builds on that.

At this stage the service provides Arabic interpreters only, but will be expanded once Dunedin becomes a resettlement centre for Afghan families.

Southern DHB refugee health programme lead Wesley Bachur said the service aimed to ensure former refugees were able to communicate with community services.

