Investigation into DCC

An investigation is being undertaken into the Dunedin City Council’s financial reporting, the Otago Daily Times understands.

The investigation was being carried out by Deloitte, sources said.

It is expected to cover issues such as transparency of communication with elected representatives.

It appeared a series of people were interviewed, the ODT has been told.

A spokesman for the council said yesterday it was not in a position to comment.

The council was twice asked this month whether a firm had been appointed to look into management practices and when a result was expected.

There was no response to the query.