Investigation into fleeing driver crash helped by appeal

Flowers are left in Melbourne St, South Dunedin, where a man died in a crash after fleeing police. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

An appeal for information into the fleeing driver crash that killed Michael McClelland has assisted the investigation.

But driving-related charges remain forthcoming in the South Dunedin death, as the investigation continues, police say.

Mr McClelland (26) was one of five occupants of a car that crashed into a power pole in Melbourne St moments after it allegedly sped away from police officers responding to the burglary of the Bottle-O in Caversham about 1.25am on May 27.

Mr McClelland died at the scene.

All four survivors of the crash had been charged over the burglary and there were more charges to come, police said.

The day after the crash police called for any information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, between 1.10am and 1.30am on Saturday, May 27, in the vicinity of Macandrew Rd and Kirkcaldy or Melbourne Sts.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nik Leigh, of Dunedin, said yesterday the appeal had helped the investigation.

"No driving-related charges have been laid yet, because we’re still investigating the circumstances, which happened very quickly," Det Snr Sgt Leigh said.

Police were reviewing witness statements together with a serious crash analyst reconstructing what happened during the crash, he said.

Mr McClelland’s funeral was held at the weekend, but the survivors of the crash were not allowed to attend.

The Otago Daily Times reported on Saturday, the men withdrew their application for compassionate bail to attend Mr McClelland’s funeral after his family expressed their desire for the men to remain in prison.

