Isolation quarantine facility retired as Covid cases fall

The former Aaron Lodge holiday park which was bought by Kainga Ora for a housing development, has been available as an isolation facility. PHOTO: ODT files

Dunedin's supported isolation quarantine facility (SIQ) is being retired amid falling demand as Covid-19 numbers fall.

Aaron Lodge, owned by Kainga Ora, opened in December 2021 as a place where people with Covid-19 could safely isolate if they were unable to do so in their own homes.

National Public Health Service Southern Covid-19 manager Susan Moore said the facility had been "invaluable" as the city responded to the pandemic.

"We want to reassure our community that rooms are still available throughout the district and will continue to be available to anyone who finds themselves in need of an SIQ facility.

"Due to waning demand this will now be carried out on a case-by-case basis as it is in other areas of the Southern district."