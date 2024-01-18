Itch for scratchies leads cops to wallet thief

A stolen debit card was used to buy scratchies in Dunedin. Photo: ODT Files

A load of confiscated scratchie tickets could be sitting on a big win after a Dunedin man allegedly bought 30 tickets with stolen money.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police received a call from a woman at a Dunedin petrol station in Anderson Bay Rd at 6.30pm yesterday.

The woman was sitting at the station when she was approached by a 54-year-old man who asked her for money.

She declined to give the man any money, however, when her head was turned the man pocketed her wallet and took off.

He then went to a supermarket and made four transactions made up of 30 scratchies and two packs of smokes.

The transactions using a stolen debit card alerted police to his location.

The man did not get an opportunity to scratch the tickets as officers caught up with the man and confiscated the goods bought with the stolen money.

Snr Sgt Bond said ‘‘the tickets remained unscratched.’’

