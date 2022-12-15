A tow truck takes away the vehicle after it rolled on Three Mile Hill Rd. Photo: John Dockerty

One person is injured after a car rolled on Three Mile Hill Rd today.

A police spokeswoman said the single vehicle crash happened near the Taieri Plain lookout, about 2.45pm.

The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, received minor to moderate injuries, the spokeswoman said.

A witness said he arrived on the scene shortly after the accident and saw the car upside down with its roof collapsed in.

"It's a wonder the driver got out alive," he said.

The road was closed while the scene was cleared and motorists were asked to take alternative routes.

