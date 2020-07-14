Tuesday, 14 July 2020

4.25 pm

Jailhouse lawyer to return to Dunedin

    By Mike Houlahan
    Arthur Taylor did not make it to law school but it will not stop him holding the powerful to...
    Arthur Taylor. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN
    Jailhouse lawyer Arthur Taylor will return to Dunedin next week, after the Parole Board today agreed he be allowed to reside in the home of his advocate Hazel Heal.

    Taylor, who had been serving a 22-year-sentence on a large number of charges, was paroled to Ms Heal’s home in February 2019 after his release from prison, but subsequently moved to Wellington.

    In June, Taylor was subject to an interim order recalling him to prison after issues arose with his accommodation in Wellington.

    Ms Heal said a Parole Board hearing this afternoon had been scheduled for four hours but all sides had quickly reached an agreement on the main issues.

    Taylor would relocate to Dunedin on Monday, Ms Heal said.

    ‘‘It’s awesome, very exciting,’’ Ms Heal said.

    ‘‘Arthur is very pleased with the outcome and very pleased to be heading back to Dunedin.’’

    Taylor, who has more than 150 convictions for fraud, kidnapping, firearms-related crime and drug offences, taught himself law while behind bars.

    He subsequently took several cases against the Government in support of prisoner rights, winning several of his cases.

    mike.houlahan@odt.co.nz 

