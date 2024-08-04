Jimmy Barnes hospitalised after Dunedin show

Photo: Instagram / Jimmy Barnes

Australian musician Jimmy Barnes has been hospitalised following his recent tour of New Zealand and is postponing several upcoming shows in Australia due to having to undergo "unexpected surgery".

The 'Working Class Man' singer's latest health setback comes less than a year after he underwent emergency heart surgery due to a severe bacterial infection.

Barnes, 68, concluded the New Zealand leg of his Hell of a Time tour in Dunedin on 31 July and then revealed in an Instagram post three days later he had been suffering from "unbearable" pain, leading to the hospitalisation.

The Scottish-born artist posted a photo from his hospital bed with his wife Jane Mahoney at his side.

"I've got some bad news unfortunately. I had a twinge in my hip when I was leaving Dunedin on Thursday morning and by late last night the pain was unbearable so I went off to hospital," Barnes wrote in the caption.

"The doctors have recommended a remedial medical procedure ASAP followed by some physio to address the issue. These doctors don't muck around! Providing all goes to plan, I'm expected to make a full recovery in six weeks.

"However, as a result of this unexpected surgery my August and September solo shows will all be impacted. Ticket holders will be contacted with further info in the coming days once we have new plans in place.

"As you know, I hate to let anyone down, but I'm also never going to compromise the quality of my gigs. I apologise for the inconvenience this will cause everyone ... thank you for understanding."

Barnes was scheduled to kick off the Australian segment of his tour on Monday in Wyong, New South Wales, with further performances scheduled in Toowoomba, Thirroul, Canberra and at the Sydney Opera House.

In December 2023 Barnes underwent open heart surgery to replace an infected valve amid his battle with bacterial pneumonia. That came after he underwent emergency back and hip surgery due to chronic pain that caused him to abandon a tour in late 2022.