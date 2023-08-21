Monday, 21 August 2023

Jumping and jamming

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    More than 100 year 3 and 4 primary school pupils from around Otago competed at the Strictly Jump Jam competition yesterday.

    Pupils showed off their Jump Jam moves in the packed hall of Kaikorai Valley College to a crowd of supporters.

    Making their moves are (from top) Anderson’s Bay Primary School, the Andy Bay’s Bumble Bees who performed to the song Bills;

    George Street Normal School’s team Making Magik boogied down to the song Magic 2.0;

    and Fairfield Primary School’s Fairfield Shakers jammed to Taylor Swift’s Shake It Off.

     

     

    Advertisement