Jumping and jamming

More than 100 year 3 and 4 primary school pupils from around Otago competed at the Strictly Jump Jam competition yesterday.

Pupils showed off their Jump Jam moves in the packed hall of Kaikorai Valley College to a crowd of supporters.

Making their moves are (from top) Anderson’s Bay Primary School, the Andy Bay’s Bumble Bees who performed to the song Bills;

George Street Normal School’s team Making Magik boogied down to the song Magic 2.0;

and Fairfield Primary School’s Fairfield Shakers jammed to Taylor Swift’s Shake It Off.