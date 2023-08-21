Jumping and jamming

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
More than 100 year 3 and 4 primary school pupils from around Otago competed at the Strictly Jump Jam competition yesterday.
Pupils showed off their Jump Jam moves in the packed hall of Kaikorai Valley College to a crowd of supporters.
Making their moves are (from top) Anderson’s Bay Primary School, the Andy Bay’s Bumble Bees who performed to the song Bills;
George Street Normal School’s team Making Magik boogied down to the song Magic 2.0;
and Fairfield Primary School’s Fairfield Shakers jammed to Taylor Swift’s Shake It Off.