Kmart to close Meridian store

Kmart in the Meridian Mall will no reopen after closing during the Covid-19 lockdown. Photo: ODT

Kmart will not reopen its shop in Dunedin’s Meridian Mall.

The department store has decided not to renew its lease, due to expire in September.

Kmart will explore other sites for opening a new shop in Dunedin and a spokeswoman for the company said it was committed to being part of the city "well into the future".

No timeframe has been provided for when a new shop might open.

The announcement of the Meridian Mall shop closure followed weeks of speculation about Kmart’s plans.

The shop has been shut at Meridian Mall since late March when New Zealand went into lockdown and it never reopened once the lockdown was lifted.

The company has cited concerns about earthquake strengthening needed at the mall but it was also known to be looking into other potential sites.

Kmart’s move is another blow for the central city mall, which will lose another large tenant next year, H&J Smith. That department store will shut at the end of January.

Kmart released a statement tonight.

"Community is the foundation on which our brand was built and we feel very grateful to be part of the wonderful community here in Dunedin," the statement read.

"We’ve had a great relationship with Meridian Mall for the past 23 years and are sad to announce that we will not be reopening our doors in this centre."

The spokeswoman said the company decided it would not get a new lease unless the building had a seismic rating above 67% of the new building standard.

The mall has a rating below 34% but the site’s manager, the Oyster Property Group, has said.

this applies only during earthquakes – rare in Dunedin – and it would be years before any strengthening work was necessary.

"We are in the process of exploring locations that meet our requirements and are committed to being part of the Dunedin community well into the future," the Kmart spokeswoman said.

"We hope to retain as many team members as possible and will provide an update to the community as soon as we can confirm a new location.”

Oyster Property Group retail asset manager Jennifer Andrews said the group had been advised of Kmart’s plans.

"We’ve had a great relationship with Kmart for many years and we are naturally disappointed to see them leave Meridian Mall," she said.

"The centre will continue to be a popular shopping destination and a vital part of the city.

"We will be talking with new retailers and look forward to welcoming a new tenant into this vibrant shopping community."

Ms Andrews said the group was working on design plans for the seismic upgrade.

The mall had a building warrant of fitness and Dunedin was categorised under the Building Act 2004 as having a low seismic risk.