Knife pulled in gull-feeding incident

A bag of chips created a cracker fracas in Green Island on Saturday, when someone pulled a knife on a member of the public.

Police were called at 7.35pm to Fresh Choice supermarket, where occupants of a vehicle had been feeding chips to a pack of seagulls, one of which they managed to entice into their car.

‘‘As a result, another motorist in the carpark told them to ‘cut it out’," Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

‘‘The occupants of the car then got out and challenged the motorist and pulled a knife on him.’’

Snr Sgt Bond said police located the occupants of the car and spoke to them. They searched the car and recovered the knife.

He said the knife was presented by a 15-year-old boy, but charges would not be laid until CCTV footage of the incident had been reviewed, to ‘‘determine the accuracy of events’’.

‘‘It did not appear that the seagull was injured.

‘‘It managed to get away — with some chips.’’

