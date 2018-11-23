Lack of action on improving flats lamented

University Of Otago management lecturer Sara Walton presents research outside the Otago Energy Research Centre Energy and Climate Change Symposium in Dunedin yesterday. Photo: Peter McIntosh

A "disapponting" trend of uninsulated flats is continuing in Dunedin despite impending legislation, a University of Otago lecturer says.

Department of Management researcher Dr Sara Walton told the crowd at the Otago Energy Research Centre Energy and Climate Change Symposium in Dunedin yesterday high accommodation warrant of fitness fail rates were continuing in the city.

From 47 participants this year she found the average rent increased to $145.50 a week, from $133 last year.

Meanwhile the percentage of flats failing warrants of fitness increased slightly to 79.7% from 75% last year.

There was little difference in the insulation of flats, despite a new policy in which it would be compulsory in all rental homes from July next year.

The findings were "disappointing", she said.

"I thought there would be more insulation with the changes coming next year, but we haven’t seen it."

She believed "strongly" students did not deserve most of the blame for the poor conditions of flats in the city.

"They play their part, and they accept that, but if you’re going to dry your clothes in a Dunedin winter and you’re using the drier for one hour a night, and you’re paying this much in rent so you haven’t got much disposable income for your power, what are you to do?"

Rent was high in comparison to the condition of the flats, she said.

"Sadly there have been fairly consistent results. While I was doing this some people were saying ‘that’s what happens in Dunedin, harden up’, but I think 20 years ago we used electricity more, we were allowed."