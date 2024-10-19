Landers fan 'livid' over losing seat

Highlanders supporter Joe Dovey has been denied his favourite seat at Forsyth Barr Stadium. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

After 11 years of watching the Highlanders play at Forsyth Barr Stadium from the same seat, Joe Dovey has been forced to move. And he is "absolutely livid".

The longtime Highlanders supporter has purchased season tickets for the same seat in the north stand for the past 11 years, but due to changes in the proposed layout of the seating next season, he was instead offered gold seats in the Speight’s Stand.

"I'm absolutely livid. In the beginning they told us that we have to move because the north stand was being shut for economic reasons - this I could understand, but in the same breath, we were told that the north stand was remaining open but only for premium members," Mr Dovey said.

"I asked why if they're going to keep the north stand open why they couldn't let us stay where we are and even offered to pay extra to keep our seats - this was met with a resounding ‘no’, even though everybody that I sit with was happy to pay extra to keep our seats.

"If they can keep them open for the premium, they can keep them open for the gold members."

Mr Dovey said he had always sat in the same place because of its proximity to the field, and he felt after more than a decade in the same spot, he had earned it.

"During the Covid-19 outbreak, when we weren't allowed to go to see the team play, they begged us to pledge our season ticket money, and I did that.

"But this current situation is diabolical. All gold members have been told that they've got to move. We want our seats back."

Mr Dovey said he knew of others in a similar situation.

"We're all pretty upset. We just want what we were promised."

Highlanders Rugby Club chief executive Roger Clark said he understood the frustrations of Mr Dovey and other north stand gold season ticket holders.

"But we also understand the frustrations of our families and fans who are really feeling the cost-of-living crisis, and for us to continue to offer affordable membership options ... we need to be mindful of the cost structures associated with our membership programme.

"Consolidating our price sensitive membership options into one stand enables us to use our resources more effectively and to continue offer options such as free kids’ tickets."

Mr Clark said there was still an option to sit in the north stand, but it was only available in our premium category.

"We have opened up new standard category seating in the Speight’s Stand for our north stand members to move into - this provides seating in an equivalent position to the seats they are moving from, and [we] have been working with our members from the north stand to find an option that suits them best in the Speight’s stand."

"We've had some really positive feedback on the experience in our Speight’s Stand in 2024 and we will continue to channel our resources into improving this and building on the product we offer our members in the Speight’s Stand, as well as our premium members in the north stand."

But Mr Dovey said it was the principle of the matter.

"Just give us our seats."

