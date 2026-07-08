Landslip triggers Otago Peninsula evacuations

Emergency services are evacuating eight properties on the Otago Peninsula after a landslip, Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) says.

Another three properties in Oamaru have been evacuated after the second land slip in the North Otago town in as many days.

At the Cove, Dunedin, eight properties had been evacuated in Irvine Rd after a landslip was reported about 3.55pm, a Fenz spokeswoman said.

Emergency services in Irvine Rd, Otago Peninsula, where eight properties have been evacuated. Photo: Linda Robertson

She said crews from St Kilda and Lookout Point were called to the slip and two affected houses were originally evacuated.

However, police on the scene advised eight houses were now being evacuated, she said.

They would be advised to stay out of their properties until after a geotechnical inspection could be done.

Police and Fenz crews were assessing nearby homes in Highcliff Rd above the slip, she said.

A landslip was reported in Oamaru’s Glen St this afternoon. Photo: Charley-Kai John

Meanwhile, in Oamaru’s Glen St, a landslip was reported about 3.45pm today.

Land had slipped and gone into a house, the Fenz spokeswoman said.

The property where the slip happened had been evacuated as had “some properties” on either side.

The Waitaki District Council had arranged for geotechnical engineers to investigate the slip tomorrow morning, she said.

- Allied Media