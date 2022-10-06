Last outing at Bathurst for Holden

Holden enthusiast Ross Clearwater, with his 1975 HJ Holden Sandman V8 panel van, is looking forward to Holden’s last showing at the Bathurst 1000 car race this weekend. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Ross Clearwater doubts he will shed a tear this weekend, but he might come close.

The Holden Alley of Dunedin co-founding club member said this weekend would be "emotional" because it would be the last time a car with a Holden badge would compete in the Bathurst 1000.

Known as The Great Race, the Australian touring car race is held annually on the Mt Panorama Circuit in New South Wales.

It has long been the battlefield for arch rivals Ford and Holden, which have won all but six of the races at Bathurst.

"It’s going to be sad to see Holdens go.

They’ve been in every race since it started in 1963.

"It’s always been a Ford-Holden battle — it’s fierce."

In future, Holdens would be replaced by American Chevrolet Camaros.

"We probably won’t watch future races at Bathurst with the same enthusiasm, unfortunately," Mr Clearwater said.

He said he had owned Holdens since the 1980s and his father had them in the 1960s and 1970s.

"I’ve spent a lot of money restoring Holdens over the years."

His latest restoration project was a yellow 1975 HJ Holden Sandman panel van.

Fellow Holden Alley club member Daniel Cresswell said he had been a fan of Holdens since he first saw the late Bathurst racing legend Peter Brock on television as a boy.

"He was what got me into the automotive scene. He got me into motorsport. So many facets of my life are centred around watching him on telly."

Brock was known as King of the Mountain, because he was the most successful driver in the history of the race, winning the event nine times.

Mr Clearwater said he and fellow club members planned to gather this weekend to watch the race together on a large screen.

"We’re really looking forward to the race."

john.lewis@odt.co.nz