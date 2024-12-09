Late-night sheep chase leads to warning

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police officers and a dog handler searched a property on Allanton-Scroggs Hill Rd about 11pm on Friday, after a concerned farmer thought he heard gunshots he thought were aimed at his stock.
Police found a 16-year-old boy and 19-year-old man in a paddock, and two men aged 18 and 34 were found 200 metres away.
Police found no firearms on them.
‘‘The four of them admitted that they’d seen a sheep in the paddock and decided to go chase it,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.
‘‘They didn’t know what they were going to do if they caught it.’’
The 16-year-old was referred to youth aid and the other three received warnings for unlawfully being on property.