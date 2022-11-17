Latest fatality prompts road safety plea

The Southern district’s top road policeman says safety messages are not getting through after the third fatal crash involving a car and a truck in two weeks.

The driver of a car was killed in a collision with a truck just north of Dunedin yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the Northern Motorway (State Highway 1), about 200m south of the Pigeon Flat Rd turnoff, at Leith Saddle, about 7.55am.

The road was closed until about 3pm.

This followed the death on November 6 of 20-year-old James Hayden Gallagher, of Balclutha, who was killed when the ute he was driving crossed the centre line and collided with a milk tanker on SH1 near Milburn.

The next day, Phillip Marc Ridder (42), of Ohai, was in a ute and died following a collision involving two trucks on SH6 at Winton.

Southern district road policing manager Inspector James Ure said the string of fatal crashes were tragic for the families of the dead and the drivers of the trucks.

Police were still investigating the three incidents.

However, in general, there was a problem with drivers being distracted by mobile phones, Insp Ure said.

"The centre line is only a white painted strip in the centre of the road and a moment’s inattention with a mobile device causing you to cross the centre line can have fatal results."

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal collision between a car and a truck on the Northern Motorway (State Highway 1) north of Dunedin yesterday. Photo: Gregor Richardson

It was hard to be definitive about the extent to which a cellphone had caused a crash but they were likely to be under-reported in terms of the extent to which they caused death and serious injury, Insp Ure said.

Anecdotally, road policing staff were finding cellphone use was a widespread problem, across both urban and rural areas.

Targeted cellphone enforcement operations were often focused on metropolitan areas, but Insp Ure warned officers on the open road would be looking for opportunities to enforce the law.

"We encourage everyone to take social responsibility.

"A moment’s glancing at a phone can cause a fatal consequence and a ripple effect that goes out to the families of those involved," Insp Ure said.

Despite advertising efforts by police and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, New Zealand was still battling a road toll that was high compared with other OECD countries and police were "gutted" by how frequently they were being called to fatal crashes.

Insp Ure was unequivocal when asked if he thought the road safety message was getting through.

"The blunt answer is no, because our teams are catching just as many drunk drivers as they ever have," he said.

Hilton Haulage chief executive Dylan Fitzgerald said yesterday’s collision involved one of the company’s trucks.

The truck driver received minor injuries and was supported at the scene by St John Ambulance and other Hilton Haulage drivers.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz