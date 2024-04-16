Laying the groundwork

PHOTOS: GREGOR RICHARDSON

An upgrade of pipes in central Dunedin has started.

A section of lower Stuart St was down to one lane yesterday for work at the intersection with Bath St. Initial work is part of a $17 million programme to replace degraded underground pipes in Bath St and connect them with existing pipelines.

It is expected the Dunedin City Council will need to close off most of the lower Stuart St block from the Octagon to vehicles for six months.