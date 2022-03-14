Monday, 14 March 2022

Light enough to lift

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON
    PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON
    Sitting on a restored historic jigger trolley on display by the Dunedin Railway Station is display usher Paul Jeffery.

    Mr Jeffery said the jigger was about 110kg, 1000 times lighter than the 110-tonne JA Class locomotive beside it.

    The JA Class was the second-heaviest rail vehicle in New Zealand, while the jigger was the lightest.

    The trolley was small enough that a group of rail workers could lift it off if they met traffic on the tracks.

    Many trolleys had engines installed on them later, but this one was mostly untouched.

    They were used throughout the 1800s and early 1900s and would have been a common sight back in the day, he said.

    It was restored by Ocean Beach Railway.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter