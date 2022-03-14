Light enough to lift

PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Sitting on a restored historic jigger trolley on display by the Dunedin Railway Station is display usher Paul Jeffery.

Mr Jeffery said the jigger was about 110kg, 1000 times lighter than the 110-tonne JA Class locomotive beside it.

The JA Class was the second-heaviest rail vehicle in New Zealand, while the jigger was the lightest.

The trolley was small enough that a group of rail workers could lift it off if they met traffic on the tracks.

Many trolleys had engines installed on them later, but this one was mostly untouched.

They were used throughout the 1800s and early 1900s and would have been a common sight back in the day, he said.

It was restored by Ocean Beach Railway.