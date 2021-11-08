Lighting up Dunedin

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Shubhrolima Shuchi Das (8), of Dunedin, tries her hand at some Bollywood dancing during yesterday’s Diwali celebrations at the Otago Museum.

She was one of about 30 people who participated in the dance workshop, run by Natyaloka School of Indian Dance educator Swaroopa Prameela Unni.

The workshop was one of many activities at the museum to celebrate the festival of light.

It symbolises the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and celebrates the goddess of prosperity.

More than 100 people attended the other activities, which included henna hand painting (mehndi), wearing bindi decorations, and learning how to wrap a turban or drape a sari.

There were also sari and jewellery stalls, a rangoli artist making patterns on the museum floor with coloured powder, and the museum cafe served traditional Indian food, including samosas, onion bhajis, Indian sweets and mango lassi.