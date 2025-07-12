Tributes flow for postie struck by vehicle

Photo: Supplied

Tributes continue to flow for rural Canterbury postie and well-known bowler Dave Bullock, who was tragically killed last week.

Bullock, 78, was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Leeston, Lakes and Harts Rds last Friday night.

He was on his way to Christchurch and had stopped to drop off missed mail, but got his car stuck in grassy mud.

His son-in-law arrived to help get the car out of the mud, but they were both struck by a vehicle about 7.40pm.

Bullock died at the scene and his son-in-law received a broken leg.

Bullock was a life member and president of the Canterbury Indoor Bowls Association (CIBA).

On the CIBA Facebook page more than 100 tributes have been made.

“This is shocking news for everyone. Dave was a great man who poured his heart and soul into Canterbury indoor bowls over many years,” one person wrote.

“Dave was so admired by many in the bowls community and I'm sure that was the same with everything that he was involved with,” another said.

“It is such sad news to hear that Dave has passed away. A true gentleman, a great bowler and a tireless worker for the game.”

“Oh my I am so shocked & saddened to hear this news. I had the honour of playing with Dave last Sunday all day in the rep game in Ashburton he was a great skip to play with. Condolences to his family he will be sadly missed.”

“He was such a down-to-earth guy, easy to talk to and a great bowler. Sending my thoughts to his family and friends.”

Bullock was due to meet his friend Carolyn Swanson on Friday night to set up a bowls event and have dinner.

He had text her to say he was running late after getting his car stuck while dropping off some mail which had been missed.

But after some time passed, Swanson tried calling him, but it kept going to voicemail, she later found out what had happened from Bullock’s family.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Bullock had been a rural contractor for NZ Post in the Leeston area for 28 years, with Friday supposed to be his last day of work, having sold his mail run. After Friday, he was going to spend two weeks

training the next postie.

“His whole life was just bowls,” Swanson said.

“He was just dedicated. If he wasn’t running events, he was playing them.”

He was awarded the Queen’s Service Medal in 2022 for administrative services to bowls.

Alongside being the president of CIBA since 2002, Bullock saw the rebuild of the CIBA stadium in Bromley after the earthquakes, before a fire destroyed it in 2014.

He was critical to keeping Canterbury indoor bowls alive during the Covid-19 pandemic, Swanson said.

“He was a lovely, dedicated soul. He was the most pleasant person you could ever want to meet,” Swanson said.