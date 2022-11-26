Lines down after Mornington crash

The crash snapped a power pole in Eglinton Rd. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

Two people have minor injuries after a collision that has left power lines hanging over a Dunedin road this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said they received reports of the crash in Eglinton Rd, between McGeorge Ave and Stafford St, in the suburb of Mornington, about 3.15pm.

Police, St John and Fire and Emergency New Zealand attended the scene.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance was deployed and two people in the Jeep treated at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police have asked road users to avoid the area, due to the low-hanging lines.

The spokeswoman said the northbound lane of Eglinton Rd remained blocked, and the Dunedin City Council had been notified. Traffic control was being put in place.

Aurora Energy had been contacted. It's not yet known how many customers were affected.

The power pole could be seen snapped in half and airbags had deployed in the vehicle.

cas.saunders@odt.co.nz