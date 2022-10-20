'Little choice': Firefighter strikes to resume

Photo: RNZ

Dunedin's firefighters are "absolutely disappointed" to be resuming strike action but see no other option, a union representative says.

The New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU) has issued strike notices, and will go ahead with four one-hour work stoppages from 11am on November 4.

NZPFU Dunedin local secretary Mark Leonard, a firefighter at Dunedin City Station, said the union had withdrawn their previous industrial actions while they went through mediation with Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ).

The mediator, former Employment Court Judge Graeme Colgan, had come out in favour of a lot of what the union had asked for, including claims around remuneration.

"He has said firefighters are significantly underpaid," Mr Leonard said.

After the mediator's report was completed, the parties could go back with suggestions.

The union had gone back with a pretty good document, but Fenz had gone back ignoring a large number of the mediator’s recommendations.

As a result the union resumed its behind-the-scenes partial industrial action a week ago and had been refusing to complete some administrative tasks since.

The stance from Fenz management had not changed and firefighters were left with little choice but to strike, Mr Leonard said.

The morale for firefighters was low across the country and Dunedin firefighters were "absolutely disappointed", Mr Leonard said.

Firefighters did not want to strike, but they hoped the resuming of strike action would force the government to intervene.

It had been 18 months since firefighters had their contract lapse, Mr Leonard said.

The four notified strikes are set to go ahead throughout the first two weeks of November, from 11am-12pm on Friday 4th, Monday 7th, Friday 11th and Monday 14th.

Fenz National Commander Russell Wood said they remained focused on finding a resolution despite the strike notices.

"I had hoped the firefighters’ union would focus on a return to the negotiating table on 27 October, to discuss the recommendations and work towards resolution instead of announcing further strike action," Mr Wood said.

"As we have done before, Fenz will answer all 111 for fire calls and continue to respond to fire emergencies during the periods of the strike."

The strike would not affect most of the country, which is served by volunteer crews.

"We do ask the public in urban areas primarily served by career firefighters to remain extra vigilant during these strikes next month," Mr Wood said.

Responses would be delayed and people could be put at risk.

"I urge the firefighters’ union to reconsider this action," he said.

- oscar.francis@odt.co.nz