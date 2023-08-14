Losing cool at AA staff leads to arrest

A Dunedin man was arrested after losing his cool at AA staff after his car broke down at the weekend.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Three Mile Hill Rd at 8pm on Saturday after a driver with a broken-down car started acting abusively towards the AA staff he called out to help him.

The 50-year-old started yelling at AA staff due to him not liking how they were laying down the road cones around his car.

Police were called and attended the incident.

When they spoke to the driver, he refused to undergo drink-driving procedures.

The man was arrested for refusing an officer's request for blood and has been summoned to appear in court at a later date.

