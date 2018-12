Traffic backs up on Dunedin's southern motorway after the incident this morning. Photo: Christine O'Connor

Traffic is backing up after a load of wood was spilt on Dunedin's southern motorway near Green Island this morning.

Police have been called to the incident, in the northbound lanes by the Green Island on-ramp.

It is thought a ute with a trailer load of wood lost the load across both lanes.

Traffic control is in place and one lane was open around 11.15am.