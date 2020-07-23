Magic of flight

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Each Wednesday, club members meet to fly in the windless conditions, which are perfect for the light battery and rubber-band powered aircraft.
While the battery-powered machines can stay airborne for as long as the power lasts, Mr Thompson is a fan of the simpler balsa and tissue paper machines powered by a wound-up rubber band.
"I’m very pleased if I can fly it for a minute, or a little over," he said.
- Rudy Hueting