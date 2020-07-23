Magic of flight

Kevin Thompson launches his "hangar rat" model aircraft inside the Edgar Centre alongside other enthusiasts from the Dunedin Model Aero Club yesterday.

Each Wednesday, club members meet to fly in the windless conditions, which are perfect for the light battery and rubber-band powered aircraft.

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

While the battery-powered machines can stay airborne for as long as the power lasts, Mr Thompson is a fan of the simpler balsa and tissue paper machines powered by a wound-up rubber band.

"I’m very pleased if I can fly it for a minute, or a little over," he said.

- Rudy Hueting