Mall break-in: Thieves target high-end items

A security guard discovered the damage inside the mall early this morning and alerted police. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A trio of thieves targeted a jewellery store and ‘‘higher priced’’ items at a sunglass kiosk in an early-morning break-in at Dunedin's Meridian Mall.

Michael Hill Jeweller and Sunglass Hut were both targeted in the theft, the latter of which had the glass on its display cabinets smashed and an unknown number of items stolen.

Both stores were cordoned off and a door at the mall's Hanover St entrance, that the thieves had used, was barricaded.

The side entrance to Meridian Mall in Hanover St. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Sunglass Hut manager Hannah Mitchell said the thieves stole ‘‘higher priced’’ items.

She arrived at the kiosk this morning and discovered the broken glass and missing sunglasses.

The value of the items and the number taken were unknown at this stage, she said.

The incident was reported to police by a security guard about half an hour after it happened.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were alerted by the security guard at 4am this morning, after a glass break alarm was activated at the Meridian Mall.

‘‘CCTV footage has confirmed three offenders have damaged a door at the Hanover St entrance and entered the mall.’’

Police were unaware what items had been taken at this stage and were completing a scene examination.