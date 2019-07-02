Man breathed in fumes after corrosive acid spill

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The chemical at the centre of a spill in Dunedin today which hospitalised a man was a concentrated and highly corrosive acid.
University of Otago chemistry Professor Lyall Hanton was called in as part of his role on the Hazardous Substance Technical Liaison Committee to help firefighters after almost 3L of the chemical spilled at the PBT Transport depot in Strathallan St.
Prof Hanton consulted the paperwork, which he said was all in order, to determine the substance was concentrated Nitric Acid.
A manager on site went to investigate and inhaled a lung full of the strong fumes of the corrosive acid, Prof Hanton said.
He was taken to hospital for observation but Prof Hanton believed he would recover quickly and without lasting damage.
"It's a bit tough on the old mucus membranes but I think he will be fine.''
Mopping up
Fire crews are in the final stages of cleaning up the chemical spill in South Dunedin which resulted in one person being taken to hospital.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said firefighters were ventilating a building and preparing to leave after the spill of the chemical at the PBT Transport Depot in Strathallan St.
Two firefighters wearing level 4 hazmat suits, fully enclosed and the highest level of protection, were earlier seen emptying a bucket of into a large yellow container outside the warehouse.
One taken to hospital after spill
A St John spokesman said one person had been taken to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition as a result of the spill.
The person was understood to be a manager at PBT Transport.
Workers were earlier evacuated from the depot and the spill has closed the busy South Dunedin street and resulted in a major response from emergency services who requested help from an expert chemist from University of Otago.
Expert chemist on scene
Otago University chemistry professor Lyall Hanton arrived at the scene shortly before 9.30am to help firefighters work out the nature of the chemicals and advise them on how to deal with the hazardous substances.
The firefighters were using absorbing agents to clean up the chemical, Mr Smith said.
Heavy equipment in play
Firefighters earlier had unloaded large amounts of equipment used to deal with hazardous substances from the command vehicle.
A mobile shower station had been set-up.
A St John ambulance arrived at the scene under flashing lights about 9am, but appeared to be there as a precaution and was not treating any patients.
Police had blocked access to the street from Andersons Bay Rd.
A Fenz spokesman said five crews were called to the site after a box containing a chemical spilled.