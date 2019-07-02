Man breathed in fumes after corrosive acid spill

The chemical at the centre of a spill in Dunedin today which hospitalised a man was a concentrated and highly corrosive acid.

University of Otago chemistry Professor Lyall Hanton was called in as part of his role on the Hazardous Substance Technical Liaison Committee to help firefighters after almost 3L of the chemical spilled at the PBT Transport depot in Strathallan St.

Prof Hanton consulted the paperwork, which he said was all in order, to determine the substance was concentrated Nitric Acid.

A manager on site went to investigate and inhaled a lung full of the strong fumes of the corrosive acid, Prof Hanton said.

He was taken to hospital for observation but Prof Hanton believed he would recover quickly and without lasting damage.

"It's a bit tough on the old mucus membranes but I think he will be fine.''

spill_020719.jpg Firefighters unload specialist decontamination equipment at the scene of a chemical spill in Strahllan St this morning. Photo: Gerard O'Brien