Man injured up tree on Dunedin golf course

An injured man was able to get himself down a tree on a Dunedin golf course this morning after suffering a blow to the head.

The man, who appeared conscious, was injured while up a tree on the approach to the first green on Chisholm Links.

Firefighters were preparing to rescue the man from up the tree, but in the end he was able to descend the tree on his own.

He was treated by St John staff at the scene before leaving in an ambulance about 11am.

Emergency services staff at Chisholm Links golf course in Dunedin. Photo: Tim Miller

A St John spokesman said he was taken to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries.

It appeared arborists were working on the course this morning.