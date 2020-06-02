Tuesday, 2 June 2020

Man left hospital with IV in arm

    By Daisy Hudson
    A man taken to hospital after taking drugs had to be sedated and returned after leaving with an IV still in his arm.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said the man was found at his home on Sunday having seizures after he took a "cocktail of drugs", including MDMA.

    He was taken to Dunedin Hospital, but later absconded with an IV still in his arm.

    The man was found at his home again, where he was still having seizures.

    He was sedated and taken back to hospital.
     

