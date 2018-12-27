Man lights rubbish fire at storage facility

Police inspect items strewn across the driveway of a Dunedin storage facility belonging to a man who said he was just trying to have a garage sale. He also set a small fire. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

A man was taken into care after removing his belongings from a Dunedin storage locker and starting a small fire yesterday morning.

Emergency services were called about 8.30am by the manager of EzyStor Dunedin Storage after the man hauled his belongings into the driveway of the Kaikorai Valley Rd facility and apparently attempted to set them alight.

Acting Sergeant Tim Coudret, of Dunedin, said at the scene that the man appeared to have mental health issues.

''At this stage, the male's been taken to get some support.''

Police were yet to determine what exactly had happened or whether he was living in the storage locker at the time.

Sgt Coudret said the ''small rubbish fire'' had been extinguished before fire crews and police arrived.

The man, who contacted the Otago Daily Times, said he started the small fire, but it was only to get rid of surplus boxes. He also said he had intended holding a garage sale.