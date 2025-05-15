Man remains missing after day of searching

Murray Wakefield is shown on his boat in this 2018 photo. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A Dunedin man remains missing following another day of search efforts.

Murray Wakefield was last seen in Port Chalmers on Saturday about 10.30am.

An update from police this evening said Dunedin Police and partner agencies, including the national dive squad and surf lifesaving, continued their search today, but were "unable to locate any items of interest".

The search focused on the area from Deborah Bay to Taiaroa Head, the statement said.

Police planned to continue searching tomorrow and over the weekend.

On Tuesday police appealed to the public for sightings of Mr Wakefield.

They have also asked for anyone in the Deborah Bay area with CCTV footage of the waterfront to get in contact.

It is understood police found a backpack and dinghy belonging to the man.