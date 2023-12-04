Man seriously hurt after 4WD slides off track

A man has been seriously injured after a four-wheel driver crashed off a track in Dunedin.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to Deans Valley Rd, a 4WD track in Mt Cargill, at 11.40am on Saturday.

A 50-year-old man was driving a 4WD club vehicle when it slipped down a bank, landing on a 31-year-old man below.

The 31-year-old was transported by helicopter to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries.

Investigations were ongoing.

Ten minutes prior, police were called to crash in Cumberland St after a woman changing lanes did not see a car behind her.

The crash was minor, however the car she crashed into had six occupants, including a passenger who had a seizure during the accident and was taken to Dunedin Hospital.

