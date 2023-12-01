Man 'threatens to kill' former colleagues at Fairfield business

A disgruntled ex-employee made a late-night visit to his old workplace in Fairfield and threatened to kill former colleagues, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to a Fairfield business at 11pm yesterday due to an ex-employee making threats towards the staff at the premises.

A 42-year-old man threatened to kill multiple employees there and made further threats.

Police found the man at his home address.

The man was arrested and charged with two charges of threats to kill.

He was due to appear in court today.

