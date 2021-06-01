Tuesday, 1 June 2021

10.50 am

Man took woman to hospital after hitting her with car

    By Wyatt Ryder
    A man delivered a woman to Dunedin Hospital after hitting her with his car last night.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the man hit the 18-year-old in Dundas St at about 6.15pm last night.

    He delivered her to the front desk of the hospital where she was admitted with minor injuries, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

    Police were investigating the incident and looking for witnesses.

    There were several other crashes last night as well, he said. 

     

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

